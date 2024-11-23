Gasly's Midfield Surge: Alpine's Las Vegas Breakthrough

Pierre Gasly's impressive qualification for the Las Vegas Grand Prix marks a high point for Alpine, as he secured the third starting position on the grid. This achievement surpasses the team's previous best for the season and follows their significant success in Brazil with a double podium finish.

Gasly's standout performance places him ahead of notable competitors, including Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris. He finds himself only behind Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. However, Gasly remains focused on the team's strategic battle in the constructors' championship against rivals Haas and AlphaTauri.

Despite challenging starts earlier this season, Alpine's recent upgrades have contributed to notable improvements in performance. Team boss Oliver Oakes praised Gasly's driving and the team's progress since Austin, suggesting a promising trajectory as the season progresses.

