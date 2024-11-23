Left Menu

Australian Coach Hopes for a Turnaround as Indian Openers Dominate

Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, discusses the surprising quick dry-up of the pitch at Optus Stadium on Day 2, aiding India’s batting. Indian openers Jaiswal and Rahul led India's charge with an unbeaten stand, putting them in strong control. McDonald remains hopeful for a turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:03 IST
Australian Coach Hopes for a Turnaround as Indian Openers Dominate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, expressed surprise at the rapid drying of the pitch at Optus Stadium on Day 2, which favored Indian batters.

Indian openers Yashaswi Jaiswal and KL Rahul capitalized on the conditions, frustrating the Australian bowlers with an unbeaten 172-run partnership, putting India in a commanding position.

While McDonald acknowledged the challenge ahead, he remains optimistic about a comeback, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of Test cricket and the importance of maintaining tactical correctness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024