Australian Coach Hopes for a Turnaround as Indian Openers Dominate

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, expressed surprise at the rapid drying of the pitch at Optus Stadium on Day 2, which favored Indian batters.

Indian openers Yashaswi Jaiswal and KL Rahul capitalized on the conditions, frustrating the Australian bowlers with an unbeaten 172-run partnership, putting India in a commanding position.

While McDonald acknowledged the challenge ahead, he remains optimistic about a comeback, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of Test cricket and the importance of maintaining tactical correctness.

(With inputs from agencies.)