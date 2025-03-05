Left Menu

KL Rahul's Adaptability Shines as India Heads to Champions Trophy Final

KL Rahul, thriving in ODI cricket's middle order since 2020, has excelled in adapting his game. Promoted to No. 6 to accommodate team's strategic changes, he played a crucial role in India's victory over Australia, reflecting his versatility and confidence instilled by team leadership.

Updated: 05-03-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:42 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Since taking on the role of full-time number 5 in ODIs, KL Rahul has shown significant improvement as a middle-order batsman. With an average of 61.52 since 2020, Rahul surpasses all others with a minimum of 20 innings. Yet, as India sought diversity ahead of the Champions Trophy, Axar Patel was promoted to No. 5, nudging Rahul to No. 6. Adjusting quickly, he focused on enhancing his power-hitting abilities.

Rahul expressed his enjoyment in adapting to varied roles, "Opening in Tests in challenging conditions like Australia was tough, but these shifts have helped me understand and refine my game." Content to perform wherever placed, Rahul acknowledged the challenges faced when returning from ODI breaks where his role was often questioned.

Despite doubts surrounding the wicketkeeper-batter position, the team firmly backed Rahul. His strategic entry post Axar's dismissal on a tricky Dubai pitch saw him needing to chase 86 runs with India losing wickets. Rahul's unbeaten 42 off 34 balls, amidst falling wickets, reaffirmed his capability, leading India to a crucial win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

