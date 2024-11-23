Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Record with Most Sixes in a Test Year

India's promising cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has made headlines by breaking Brendon McCullum's 10-year-old record for the most sixes hit in Test cricket within a calendar year. Jaiswal achieved this feat during the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, when he launched a soaring six.

The young southpaw showcased exceptional skill as he executed his 34th six of 2024, surpassing McCullum's tally of 33 from 2014. England's Test captain Ben Stokes follows in third place with 26 sixes in 2022, while notable past feats include 22 sixes each by Adam Gilchrist in 2005 and Virender Sehwag in 2008.

Despite a shaky start on his debut tour to Australia, Jaiswal exhibited resilience by partnering with KL Rahul for a remarkable 172-run stand, cementing India's highest opening partnership in Australian Tests since 2004 and leading the team to a substantial 218-run lead by the end of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)