Springboks Dismantle Wales in Autumn Clash

South Africa delivered a dominant performance over Wales, clinching a 45-12 win in their Autumn international match in Cardiff. The Springboks' superiority was clear as they crossed for seven tries, highlighting the gulf in class between the two sides.

The world champions showcased their prowess with tries from seven different players, including locks Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse. The one-sided match put immense pressure on the hosts and their coach Warren Gatland.

Wales now faces a period of introspection ahead of the Six Nations, having been forced into heavy defensive duties and conceding significant ground. Despite two tries of their own, the home team was outplayed in key areas, indicative of their development stage and need for improvement.

