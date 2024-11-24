Left Menu

Warren Gatland's Unyielding Resolve Amid Wales Rugby Woes

Wales coach Warren Gatland remains committed to his role despite a challenging year where the team lost all 11 tests. He faces uncertainty about his future but believes improvement is imminent, especially with the 2025 Six Nations in sight. Gatland stresses patience in rebuilding the squad.

Warren Gatland has expressed his determination to continue as the head coach of Wales's rugby team despite a tumultuous year that saw his team lose all 11 test matches. Saturday's 45-12 defeat to South Africa in Cardiff marked another blow in a record string of losses, equaling a historical low last reached by Italy four years ago.

In light of his uncertain future, Gatland emphasized his hopefulness for the upcoming 2025 Six Nations tournament, which begins in January. 'The last couple of weeks have been challenging, but you're only human. The negativity affects you,' Gatland told reporters. He is engaging in discussions with the Welsh Rugby Union and family as he considers the path ahead.

Admitting the South African team was superior, Gatland acknowledged his squad's hard work and the lessons learned from their errors. Despite a 'no-win situation,' Gatland stressed the need for patience and the importance of rebuilding the team, which has lost key players since the previous Rugby World Cup in France last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

