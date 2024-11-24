Verstappen's Quest for Four: The Thrilling Return to Las Vegas

Max Verstappen is on the brink of a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship as he returns to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Dutchman needs to finish Saturday night's race ahead of Lando Norris to secure his title, making for an exciting showdown on the neon-lit streets.

Despite setbacks during last year's debut event, this year's race promises less disruption. All eyes are on Ferrari, expected to deliver strong performance and intensify the constructor championship battle as Red Bull struggles to maintain dominance against McLaren and Ferrari.

In a significant development, Formula 1 is set to announce the addition of an American team for 2026, backed by General Motors' Cadillac brand. This expansion aligns with F1's growing popularity in the United States, highlighted by the trio of races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.

