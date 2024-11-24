Virat Kohli's Milestone: Unparalleled Impact on Indian Cricket

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has lauded Virat Kohli's monumental contribution to Indian cricket, hailing the batting star's achievements as unparalleled. Kohli's latest milestone—a stunning 30th Test century against Australia—places him atop records with seven centuries Down Under, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Kapil emphasized that Kohli has nothing to prove, applauding his exceptional ability and talent. He urged critics to refrain from comparisons, highlighting the brilliance of India's emerging talent, particularly Yashasvi Jaiswal, who joined Kohli in record-breaking performances against Australia.

In addition, Kapil praised Jasprit Bumrah for his commendable leadership as a bowler-captain, steering India to a vital lead in the Perth Test. Despite recent setbacks, the Indian team's current form and resilience offer promising signs for the future of Indian cricket.

