Kerala Blasters Triumph with Stellar Second-Half Attack

Kerala Blasters FC delivered a remarkable second-half surge, defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League on Sunday. Jesus Jimenez opened the scoring in the 56th minute, followed by Noah Sadaoui's strike in the 70th minute, and Rahul KP's goal in stoppage time.

The first half saw intense competition but lacked a breakthrough. Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadaoui created openings in the 17th and 27th minutes, respectively, but couldn't pierce Chennaiyin FC's sturdy defense. Key midfielder Adrian Luna played a pivotal role, setting up the game's first goal with a left-flank charge and assist to Jimenez.

The second goal arrived through a coordinated effort led by Luna, capitalizing on defensive gaps. Luna's pass enabled Sadaoui to secure a two-goal advantage. In stoppage time, a swift counter-attack facilitated by Noah led to Rahul KP sealing the victory, as Noah concluded the game with both a goal and an assist.

(With inputs from agencies.)