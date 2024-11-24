Italy's Triumph in Davis Cup Opener

Italy's Matteo Berrettini delivered a commanding performance on Sunday as he defeated the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2. With this decisive win, Italy takes a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup final against the Netherlands, in the best-of-three tie format.

This victory brings Italy within reach of their second consecutive Davis Cup title, and potentially their third overall, following their first win in 1976. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are striving for a historic breakthrough, seeking their first title in over a century.

If Jannik Sinner defeats Tallon Griekspoor in the next singles matchup, Italy will secure the championship. Otherwise, the finals will be decided in a doubles clash, potentially featuring Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori against the Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp.

(With inputs from agencies.)