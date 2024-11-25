Left Menu

England’s High-Flying Triumph: A Rugby Revival

England ended a streak of five consecutive defeats by defeating Japan 59-14 in an impressive performance at Twickenham. Capitalizing on challenging weather conditions, England scored nine tries to galvanize support ahead of the Six Nations, highlighting a growing team identity and newfound ambition under Steve Borthwick.

Updated: 25-11-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 00:33 IST
England shattered their five-match losing streak with a dominant 59-14 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Sunday. The home team scored nine tries, including two apiece from hookers Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, in a match that defied challenging rainy and windy conditions.

Despite facing a youthful Japanese side, critics highlighted the defensive lapses that allowed two tries. However, coach Steve Borthwick and his squad received a rousing send-off from an 81,000-strong crowd, optimistic about the future following a string of losses against southern hemisphere giants.

Marcus Smith orchestrated England's attacking play, successfully converting seven tries. England looks to carry this momentum into the Six Nations, with players aspiring to further instill their new identity and replicate this success in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

