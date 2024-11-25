England’s High-Flying Triumph: A Rugby Revival

England shattered their five-match losing streak with a dominant 59-14 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Sunday. The home team scored nine tries, including two apiece from hookers Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, in a match that defied challenging rainy and windy conditions.

Despite facing a youthful Japanese side, critics highlighted the defensive lapses that allowed two tries. However, coach Steve Borthwick and his squad received a rousing send-off from an 81,000-strong crowd, optimistic about the future following a string of losses against southern hemisphere giants.

Marcus Smith orchestrated England's attacking play, successfully converting seven tries. England looks to carry this momentum into the Six Nations, with players aspiring to further instill their new identity and replicate this success in upcoming matches.

