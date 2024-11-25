Remarkable Recovery: Borisa Simanic Returns to Basketball After Losing Kidney
Borisa Simanic, the Serbian national basketball player who lost a kidney during last year's World Cup, has returned to the court. He played his first home game since the injury, helping Serbia secure a spot in the EuroBasket tournament with a win over Denmark. Simanic's determination and swift recovery have been hailed by teammates and fans alike.
Borisa Simanic, the Serbian basketball player who suffered a severe kidney injury during the 2023 World Cup, is back in action. His impressive return comes after a significant recovery process, culminating in helping Serbia clinch a spot in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.
Playing in Belgrade for the first time since the incident, Simanic scored 12 essential points leading Serbia to a dominant 98-51 victory over Denmark. This win secured them as the sixth team qualified for the championship, joining Lithuania and host nations Latvia, Finland, Cyprus, and Poland. With 18 spots still open, competition remains fierce.
The journey has been nothing short of remarkable; losing a kidney during a match with South Sudan almost ended his career, but Simanic's determination saw him return swiftly. Supported by fellow Serbian player Nikola Jovic, he has been competing in the Adriatic League and now sets his sights on EuroBasket glory.
