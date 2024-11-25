Left Menu

Remarkable Recovery: Borisa Simanic Returns to Basketball After Losing Kidney

Borisa Simanic, the Serbian national basketball player who lost a kidney during last year's World Cup, has returned to the court. He played his first home game since the injury, helping Serbia secure a spot in the EuroBasket tournament with a win over Denmark. Simanic's determination and swift recovery have been hailed by teammates and fans alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:59 IST
Remarkable Recovery: Borisa Simanic Returns to Basketball After Losing Kidney
  • Country:
  • United States

Borisa Simanic, the Serbian basketball player who suffered a severe kidney injury during the 2023 World Cup, is back in action. His impressive return comes after a significant recovery process, culminating in helping Serbia clinch a spot in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

Playing in Belgrade for the first time since the incident, Simanic scored 12 essential points leading Serbia to a dominant 98-51 victory over Denmark. This win secured them as the sixth team qualified for the championship, joining Lithuania and host nations Latvia, Finland, Cyprus, and Poland. With 18 spots still open, competition remains fierce.

The journey has been nothing short of remarkable; losing a kidney during a match with South Sudan almost ended his career, but Simanic's determination saw him return swiftly. Supported by fellow Serbian player Nikola Jovic, he has been competing in the Adriatic League and now sets his sights on EuroBasket glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024