Hockey Legend Ashok Kumar's Health Scare and Recovery

Ashok Kumar, the esteemed former India hockey player and son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, recently suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized for chest discomfort. Family sources confirmed that he is now stable and out of danger after receiving necessary medical attention and will undergo an angioplasty later.

The 74-year-old sportsman experienced chest discomfort on Sunday evening and was swiftly taken to Escorts Hospital, where an angiography revealed several heart blockages. Doctors are planning to implant stents to alleviate the condition, ensuring his continued recovery and stability.

A revered figure in Indian hockey, Kumar is celebrated for scoring the decisive goal against Pakistan in the 1975 World Cup, securing India's sole win at that level. He has also been honored with the Arjuna Award and the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)