Taiwan Celebrates Baseball Victory with Fighter Jet Salute

Taiwan's national baseball team is returning home to a hero's welcome, complete with a fighter jet salute, after their thrilling victory in an international championship in Japan. This achievement has stirred widespread excitement across Taiwan, a nation where baseball holds deep historical significance.

In college football, the Texas Longhorns are anxiously awaiting the results of a precautionary MRI on their quarterback Quinn Ewers' ankle. The team recently secured a significant win against Kentucky, but the potential injury could impact their upcoming games.

In professional hockey, the New Jersey Devils continue their impressive performance, securing key victories against top teams. Meanwhile, Tulsa's football coach Kevin Wilson was dismissed following a disappointing season, as the team struggles to regain its footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)