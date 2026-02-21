U.S. Expands Trade Investigations After Supreme Court Ruling
In response to a Supreme Court decision striking down tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced new investigations under Section 301. These inquiries will focus on areas like pharmaceutical pricing and U.S. tech company discrimination, with tariffs as a possible outcome.
The U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, announced on Friday that his office would initiate several new investigations under the Section 301 trade provision. These investigations will cover major trading partners and areas such as pharmaceutical pricing.
Greer assured that trade deals negotiated by President Donald Trump would remain intact despite the Supreme Court's decision to overturn tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The administration warned that alternative measures would be used to address trade issues if the IEEPA tariffs were invalidated.
In light of the court's ruling, which affected only Trump's reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs, Greer confirmed that extensive tariffs under other laws would continue. New investigations could address issues such as industrial excess capacity, drug pricing, and U.S. tech discrimination. Tariffs remain a tool to counter discovered unfair practices.
