U.S. Expands Trade Investigations After Supreme Court Ruling

The U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, announced on Friday that his office would initiate several new investigations under the Section 301 trade provision. These investigations will cover major trading partners and areas such as pharmaceutical pricing.

Greer assured that trade deals negotiated by President Donald Trump would remain intact despite the Supreme Court's decision to overturn tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The administration warned that alternative measures would be used to address trade issues if the IEEPA tariffs were invalidated.

In light of the court's ruling, which affected only Trump's reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs, Greer confirmed that extensive tariffs under other laws would continue. New investigations could address issues such as industrial excess capacity, drug pricing, and U.S. tech discrimination. Tariffs remain a tool to counter discovered unfair practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)