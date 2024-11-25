Stars and Surprises: IPL Auction's Big Spenders and Unsold Talent

At the IPL mega auction, Punjab Kings made headlines by spending Rs 7 crore on South African pacer Marco Jansen. The auction's second day also witnessed Krunal Pandya and Nitish Rana securing significant deals, with Rs 5.75 crore and Rs 4.20 crore, respectively.

Despite the frenzied bidding, some well-known players, including Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson, remained unsold. However, Gujarat Titans secured Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore, while Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders bagged Faf du Plessis and Rovman Powell for Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

The auction's first day was marked by record-breaking moments: Rishabh Pant became IPL history's costliest player, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. In a surprise turn, Venkatesh Iyer fetched a staggering Rs 23.75 crore, returning to his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)