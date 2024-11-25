Left Menu

India's Dominant Performance in Perth: Kohli, Bumrah Shine as Australia Falters

India defied odds to defeat Australia by 295 runs in the Perth test, with Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding bowling and Virat Kohli's batting prowess leading the charge. Despite Travis Head's efforts, Australia was outperformed, raising questions ahead of the series' second test in Adelaide.

Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

India delivered a commanding victory over Australia in the first test at Perth Stadium, securing a 295-run win that silenced any doubts about their form. Spearheaded by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance, India showcased resilience and skill.

Bumrah's remarkable bowling figures of 3-42 and 5-30 earned him the player-of-the-match title, as he led his team to a triumph achieved well within four days. Travis Head offered Australia's most substantial resistance with a gritty 89, yet it wasn't enough to change the course.

Virat Kohli's return to form was pivotal, culminating in an unbeaten century that extinguished any hopes the hosts had of recovery. The test attracted 96,463 spectators, witnessing India's strategic brilliance both with the bat and ball, setting high expectations for the Adelaide test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

