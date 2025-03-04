India's Spectacular Triumph Led By Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shines in Dubai
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed India's four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, praising Rohit Sharma's leadership and Virat Kohli's decisive performance. India's success shifts the tournament's final to Dubai, where they await the winner from South Africa and New Zealand's face-off.
- Country:
- India
India celebrated a thrilling four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, a triumph praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who commended Rohit Sharma's exemplary leadership and Virat Kohli's decisive contribution. This victory ensures a place in the tournament final, hosting the climactic face-off in Dubai instead of the originally planned Lahore.
In the first semifinal played on Tuesday, Kohli's strategic knock of 84 was pivotal in guiding India through a challenging chase against an under-strength Australian side, paving their way to the Champions Trophy final for the fifth time.
Reacting to the victory, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the skill, determination, and teamwork of the Indian team, expressing national pride and anticipation for the upcoming final. India is now set to compete against either South Africa or New Zealand, who will face off in Lahore, for the ultimate glory on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Criticism on Election Commission Appointments
Pune court grants permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in defamation case filed by kin of VD Savarkar.
Delhi High Court Probes Citizenship Controversy Surrounding Rahul Gandhi
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Collusion with Foreign Forces
Mayawati Slams Congress' Dual Character Amid Allegations from Rahul Gandhi