Left Menu

India's Spectacular Triumph Led By Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shines in Dubai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed India's four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, praising Rohit Sharma's leadership and Virat Kohli's decisive performance. India's success shifts the tournament's final to Dubai, where they await the winner from South Africa and New Zealand's face-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:06 IST
India's Spectacular Triumph Led By Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shines in Dubai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India celebrated a thrilling four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, a triumph praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who commended Rohit Sharma's exemplary leadership and Virat Kohli's decisive contribution. This victory ensures a place in the tournament final, hosting the climactic face-off in Dubai instead of the originally planned Lahore.

In the first semifinal played on Tuesday, Kohli's strategic knock of 84 was pivotal in guiding India through a challenging chase against an under-strength Australian side, paving their way to the Champions Trophy final for the fifth time.

Reacting to the victory, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the skill, determination, and teamwork of the Indian team, expressing national pride and anticipation for the upcoming final. India is now set to compete against either South Africa or New Zealand, who will face off in Lahore, for the ultimate glory on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025