India's Spectacular Triumph Led By Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shines in Dubai

India celebrated a thrilling four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, a triumph praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who commended Rohit Sharma's exemplary leadership and Virat Kohli's decisive contribution. This victory ensures a place in the tournament final, hosting the climactic face-off in Dubai instead of the originally planned Lahore.

In the first semifinal played on Tuesday, Kohli's strategic knock of 84 was pivotal in guiding India through a challenging chase against an under-strength Australian side, paving their way to the Champions Trophy final for the fifth time.

Reacting to the victory, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the skill, determination, and teamwork of the Indian team, expressing national pride and anticipation for the upcoming final. India is now set to compete against either South Africa or New Zealand, who will face off in Lahore, for the ultimate glory on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)