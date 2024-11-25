IPL 2025 Auction: Arjun Tendulkar's Homecoming and RCB's Strategic Moves

The IPL 2025 mega auction brought a familiar face back to Mumbai Indians as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, joined the team for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The uncapped pacer's return to the Mumbai side marks a significant moment for the five-time champions.

In a strategic move, Mumbai Indians also acquired South African bowler Lizaad Williams for Rs 75 lakh, alongside Vignesh Puthur for Rs 30 lakh. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals secured Kunal Rathore and Ashok Sharma, each for Rs 30 lakh, to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Despite past appearances with several IPL teams, Shivam Mavi remained unsold, while Gujarat Titans added Kulwant Khejroliya for Rs 30 lakh. Among others, Ottneil Baartman went unsold, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked up Abhinandan Singh and Lungi Ngidi, investing strategically to enhance their bowling lineup for the new season.

