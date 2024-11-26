Legendary Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher Bids Farewell to International Soccer
Alyssa Naeher, celebrated U.S. women's national team goalkeeper, is retiring from international soccer after securing Olympic gold. Known for her remarkable defensive record, Naeher will play her last games in November and December. She plans to continue at the club level with Chicago Stars in 2025.
U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from international soccer, as confirmed by the sport's national governing body on Monday. Naeher, 36, exits with an Olympic gold to her name, leaving behind a legacy as one of soccer's greatest goalkeepers.
She has been a crucial part of the team, achieving 12 clean sheets and permitting only 12 goals across 22 World Cup and Olympic matches. With her departure imminent, Naeher is set to conclude her international career with matches against England and the Netherlands at the end of the year.
Looking ahead, Naeher, who earned her 100th cap earlier this year, intends to continue her professional career with the NWSL side Chicago Stars in the 2025 season. Her accomplishments both on and off the field highlight her exceptional journey in international soccer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
