Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins IPL's Rajasthan Royals

Thirteen-year-old cricket talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi has signed with the Rajasthan Royals, marking him as the youngest player ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His talent was showcased when he played for India's Under-19 team, delivering a sensational 58-ball ton against Australia.

During a local Bihar tournament, Suryavanshi further demonstrated his potential by achieving a remarkable triple-century. His skills caught the attention of IPL teams, with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals both bidding for him. Ultimately, Rajasthan, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured his contract at a staggering 11 million Indian rupees.

Rajasthan Royals' CEO, Jake Lush McCrum, praised Suryavanshi's immense talent and performance during trials in Nagpur. The team is eager to help him transition to the higher level of IPL play as they prepare for the 2025 season.

