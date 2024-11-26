Left Menu

Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins IPL's Rajasthan Royals

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi signs with Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest player in the IPL. Known for his impressive performances, including a ton against Australia's U19 team, Suryavanshi also scored a triple-century in a local tournament. Rajasthan invested 11 million Indian rupees to secure his talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:07 IST
Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins IPL's Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Thirteen-year-old cricket talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi has signed with the Rajasthan Royals, marking him as the youngest player ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His talent was showcased when he played for India's Under-19 team, delivering a sensational 58-ball ton against Australia.

During a local Bihar tournament, Suryavanshi further demonstrated his potential by achieving a remarkable triple-century. His skills caught the attention of IPL teams, with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals both bidding for him. Ultimately, Rajasthan, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured his contract at a staggering 11 million Indian rupees.

Rajasthan Royals' CEO, Jake Lush McCrum, praised Suryavanshi's immense talent and performance during trials in Nagpur. The team is eager to help him transition to the higher level of IPL play as they prepare for the 2025 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024