Triumphant Taiwan Baseball, Celtics' Historic Feats, and More Sports Headlines

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te hosted a celebration for the island's baseball team after their international win in Japan, sparking a surge of national pride. Competing as 'Chinese Taipei' globally, the team's success resonates deeply with Taiwanese citizens, who often refer to them as 'Team Taiwan.'

The Boston Celtics made waves by tying an NBA record with 12 successful 3-pointers in a single quarter during their dominant win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, the Celtics cruised to a 126-94 victory, extending their winning streak to six games.

In women's hockey, the Professional Women's Hockey League is all set for its second season with a 30-game schedule. Meanwhile, in college basketball, Ashlon Jackson starred for Duke, scoring 30 points in a victory over Kansas State. The sports brief also highlighted Tiger Woods' decision to skip the upcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

