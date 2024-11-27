Rain-Interrupted Test Match Sees Sri Lanka's Seamers Shine
South Africa ended a rain-hit first day at 80-4 in their test against Sri Lanka in Durban. Lahiru Kumara spearheaded the Sri Lankan attack, exploiting seamer-friendly conditions. Both teams are vying for World Test Championship final spots, making victories essential in upcoming matches.
In the opening day of their test series, South Africa faced a challenging start against Sri Lanka in Durban, closing at 80 for four, as inclement weather curtailed play.
Exploiting the seamer-friendly conditions, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara claimed two crucial wickets, significantly impacting South Africa's top order as they grappled on a turning Kingsmead pitch.
As both teams push for a spot in the World Test Championship final, the stakes remain high ahead of their respective series against Pakistan and Australia.
