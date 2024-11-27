Rain-Interrupted Test Match Sees Sri Lanka's Seamers Shine

In the opening day of their test series, South Africa faced a challenging start against Sri Lanka in Durban, closing at 80 for four, as inclement weather curtailed play.

Exploiting the seamer-friendly conditions, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara claimed two crucial wickets, significantly impacting South Africa's top order as they grappled on a turning Kingsmead pitch.

As both teams push for a spot in the World Test Championship final, the stakes remain high ahead of their respective series against Pakistan and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)