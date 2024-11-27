Left Menu

Rain-Interrupted Test Match Sees Sri Lanka's Seamers Shine

South Africa ended a rain-hit first day at 80-4 in their test against Sri Lanka in Durban. Lahiru Kumara spearheaded the Sri Lankan attack, exploiting seamer-friendly conditions. Both teams are vying for World Test Championship final spots, making victories essential in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:40 IST
Rain-Interrupted Test Match Sees Sri Lanka's Seamers Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the opening day of their test series, South Africa faced a challenging start against Sri Lanka in Durban, closing at 80 for four, as inclement weather curtailed play.

Exploiting the seamer-friendly conditions, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara claimed two crucial wickets, significantly impacting South Africa's top order as they grappled on a turning Kingsmead pitch.

As both teams push for a spot in the World Test Championship final, the stakes remain high ahead of their respective series against Pakistan and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024