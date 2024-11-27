Left Menu

Liam Livingstone's Fresh Start: From Kings to Challengers

England cricketer Liam Livingstone joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the upcoming IPL season, eager to harness his form in a team he feels better suits his playing style. Released from Punjab Kings, Livingstone will look to make an impact alongside Virat Kohli as RCB seeks its first IPL title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:47 IST
Liam Livingstone

England's explosive all-rounder, Liam Livingstone, is buzzing with excitement after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the next Indian Premier League season. Livingstone believes the team will complement his playing style and help him thrive on the field.

Livingstone, who initially made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals in 2019, spent three successful seasons with Punjab Kings. However, he was released ahead of the mega auction and was later snatched up by RCB for 87.5 million Indian rupees ($1.04 million) after a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings.

Livingstone is eager to play home games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its shorter boundaries, and to collaborate with cricket legends such as Virat Kohli. His recent achievements as stand-in captain for England and his stellar performance in the Abu Dhabi T10 only add to the anticipation for the upcoming IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

