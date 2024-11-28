Left Menu

Ligue 1 Clubs Face Stadium Sanctions Over Fan Misconduct

Ligue 1 clubs Olympique Lyonnais, Nice, Nantes, and Marseille faced various stadium closure sanctions due to fan misconduct. Lyon and Nice were punished for pyrotechnics, while Nantes faced penalties for crowd disruptions. Marseille received a suspended sentence after objects were thrown during a match against AJ Auxerre.

Ligue 1 football clubs Olympique Lyonnais and Nice have been penalized with partial stadium closures for one match each due to inappropriate crowd behavior, as announced by the governing league's disciplinary committee. The decision comes after Lyon fans disrupted a game with pyrotechnics, while Nice faced similar issues during a home draw with Lille.

Nantes is also looking at a provisional partial stadium closure after fans exhibited unruly behavior, including throwing objects and attempting to invade the pitch against Le Havre. The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) is conducting further investigations, with a final verdict expected by December 18.

Olympique Marseille has been handed a suspended one-match stadium ban, following incidents where fans threw objects during their home defeat against AJ Auxerre, with some items striking a journalist. Lyon, facing financial scrutiny, is scheduled to host Nice in an upcoming match.

