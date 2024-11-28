Lamine Yamal's Return: Boost and Hope for Barcelona's LaLiga Campaign

Barcelona is set to welcome back their teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, ahead of their LaLiga clash with Las Palmas on Saturday. Recovering from an ankle injury, the 17-year-old star's availability spells promise for the league leaders, who have stumbled recently.

Yamal, crowned the 2024 Golden Boy for his exceptional performance, clinched European attention after stellar contributions, including five goals and seven assists in just 12 matches. His absence, felt acutely in Barca's recent games, could be redeemed with his anticipated comeback.

As Barcelona's advantage dwindled to four points over Real Madrid, their hopes hang on Yamal's potential participation. Coach Hansi Flick hinted at the youngster's inclusion, while rivals reel from injuries and jostle for position in the championship race.

