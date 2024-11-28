Left Menu

Lamine Yamal's Return: Boost and Hope for Barcelona's LaLiga Campaign

Barcelona's 17-year-old prodigy, Lamine Yamal, is set for a return against Las Palmas, after recovering from an ankle injury. The 2024 Golden Boy award winner has been instrumental to Barca's momentum with five goals and seven assists. His return adds optimism amid their recent slip-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:25 IST
Lamine Yamal's Return: Boost and Hope for Barcelona's LaLiga Campaign
Lamine Yamal

Barcelona is set to welcome back their teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, ahead of their LaLiga clash with Las Palmas on Saturday. Recovering from an ankle injury, the 17-year-old star's availability spells promise for the league leaders, who have stumbled recently.

Yamal, crowned the 2024 Golden Boy for his exceptional performance, clinched European attention after stellar contributions, including five goals and seven assists in just 12 matches. His absence, felt acutely in Barca's recent games, could be redeemed with his anticipated comeback.

As Barcelona's advantage dwindled to four points over Real Madrid, their hopes hang on Yamal's potential participation. Coach Hansi Flick hinted at the youngster's inclusion, while rivals reel from injuries and jostle for position in the championship race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024