Valladolid's Resilient Draw Against Las Palmas

Real Valladolid ended a six-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Las Palmas in La Liga. Las Palmas initially led through Sandro Ramírez's deflected shot, but a red card to Scott McKenna shifted momentum. Juanmi Latasa scored the equalizer for Valladolid, who remain at the bottom of the league.

Updated: 01-03-2025 09:19 IST
  • Spain

Real Valladolid concluded their six-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against a 10-man Las Palmas, altering the dynamic of their La Liga journey.

The match saw Las Palmas taking an early lead with Sandro Ramírez's deflected goal past Valladolid's goalkeeper, Karl Hein, in the 22nd minute.

The game turned when Las Palmas defender Scott McKenna received a red card, allowing Valladolid more opportunities. Substitute Juanmi Latasa scored the crucial equalizer in the 62nd minute, as Valladolid remained at the bottom of the league.

