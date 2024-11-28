Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Battle with Doping Allegations: A Month-Long Suspension Explained

World number two Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance. The ITIA attributed the result to contamination. The incident led to a temporary rank drop, marking a challenging phase in Swiatek's career, but she maintained her innocence throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:33 IST
Iga Swiatek, the world number two and five-time Grand Slam champion, has accepted a one-month suspension following a positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine. This decision, announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), follows an out-of-competition test in August where the substance was detected.

The ITIA concluded that the positive result was due to contamination of her melatonin medication, which Swiatek was using for jet lag and sleep issues. Given the lack of significant fault or negligence, Swiatek, 23, received a provisional suspension effective from September 22 to October 4, causing her to miss three tournaments and forfeiting prize money from the Cincinnati Open.

The ordeal was a major personal and professional setback for Swiatek, who expressed the stress it caused her team. Nevertheless, with ITIA's proceedings confirming her innocence, Swiatek aims to return stronger, reinforced by the support of the Women's Tennis Association, which emphasized her commitment to clean sport.

