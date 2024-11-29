Left Menu

Norris to Verstappen: A New Career in Comedy?

Lando Norris suggests Max Verstappen consider comedy after Verstappen claims he'd win the Formula One title in a McLaren or Ferrari. Norris, Verstappen's closest rival, disagrees, highlighting Verstappen's reliance on his own skills without teammate support. Verstappen's dominance continues amid competitive team setups in Formula One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:44 IST
Norris to Verstappen: A New Career in Comedy?
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has humorously suggested that Max Verstappen think about a career in comedy following the Dutchman's bold claim. Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive world title last Saturday in Las Vegas, asserted that he could have clinched the championship driving a McLaren or Ferrari just as easily as in a Red Bull.

Asked about Verstappen's statement at the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, Norris, Verstappen's closest title contender, replied, "He should start doing comedy," and emphasized his disagreement with the assertion. Despite Verstappen's eight race wins this season, McLaren leads the constructors' championship, maintaining a 24-point lead over Ferrari and placing Red Bull in third.

Among the top teams, all have showcased strong two-car finishes, though Mercedes has struggled with consistency. As Norris points out, Verstappen's isolated effort without team pressure is impressive, but it also brings certain challenges, such as limited data support. Yet, this lack of internal competition can provide Verstappen with strategic comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024