Lando Norris has humorously suggested that Max Verstappen think about a career in comedy following the Dutchman's bold claim. Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive world title last Saturday in Las Vegas, asserted that he could have clinched the championship driving a McLaren or Ferrari just as easily as in a Red Bull.

Asked about Verstappen's statement at the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, Norris, Verstappen's closest title contender, replied, "He should start doing comedy," and emphasized his disagreement with the assertion. Despite Verstappen's eight race wins this season, McLaren leads the constructors' championship, maintaining a 24-point lead over Ferrari and placing Red Bull in third.

Among the top teams, all have showcased strong two-car finishes, though Mercedes has struggled with consistency. As Norris points out, Verstappen's isolated effort without team pressure is impressive, but it also brings certain challenges, such as limited data support. Yet, this lack of internal competition can provide Verstappen with strategic comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)