England's Resilience Shines Against New Zealand in First Test

In a gripping encounter at the Hagley Oval, England's cricketers fought back into contention on the second day of the first test against New Zealand. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope's resilient innings carried England to a score of 174 for four by tea, mitigating early losses that left them struggling at 71-4.

New Zealand's bowlers, who had dominated early with wickets, were thwarted by Brook and Pope's impressive partnership. England's heroics came after their effort to remove New Zealand for 348 earlier in the day, thanks to combined bowling figures from Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir.

Brook's audacious play, coupled with Pope's steady leadership as emergency wicketkeeper, provided England a fighting chance against a strong home attack led by all-rounder Nathan Smith. As play resumes, England must bridge the 174-run gap to press their advantage.

