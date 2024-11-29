Touchdowns and Triumphs: A Week in Sports Highlights

The sports world is mourning the loss of Bill Battle, a significant figure in college football history, who passed away at 82. Battle had an illustrious career as the Tennessee football coach and later, Alabama's athletic director.

In the NFL, the Detroit Lions ended their Thanksgiving game losing streak with a win against the Chicago Bears, taking them to an impressive 11-1 record. Meanwhile, Chiefs player Tershawn Wharton became an unexpected hero by catching a child falling from the stands.

On the other side of athletics, Oklahoma narrowly defeated Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. In golf, Lucas Herbert leads the Australian Open, with compatriot Cameron Smith struggling. In tennis, Iga Swiatek was suspended for a month following a doping test result.

(With inputs from agencies.)