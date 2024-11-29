Eddie Howe Banks on Callum Wilson's Return for December Turnaround

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, faced a disappointing birthday week after his team's 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United on Monday. The manager, who turned 47, is optimistic about turning the team's fortunes around with the return of England striker Callum Wilson. Wilson's comeback from a four-month injury absence is pivotal as Newcastle, currently placed 10th, heads into a daunting December schedule, which includes clashes with top teams like Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester United.

"It's a big moment for him. He needs to stay fit, and we need him to stay fit," Howe commented on the striker's return. The manager is eager to witness the competition between Wilson, who battled injuries last season as well, and Alexander Isak, Newcastle's leading scorer, for a starting position. Both players possess distinct playing styles but share a relentless competitive spirit.

Howe also provided updates on Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, who incurred minor injuries and claim they might play in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace. As December poses a challenging stretch with potential for injuries, Howe emphasized the necessity of having squad depth during this intense period.

(With inputs from agencies.)