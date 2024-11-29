Stalemate in ICC: Pakistan's Stance Shakes Champions Trophy Plans
The ICC's emergency meeting ended without consensus on the Champions Trophy schedule due to Pakistan's rejection of the 'Hybrid' model. Despite India's refusal to visit Pakistan, discussions will resume on Saturday, aiming for a resolution for the 2025 event. Key figures attended, signaling ongoing negotiations.
2024-11-29
The International Cricket Council's executive board met urgently but failed to reach a consensus on the Champions Trophy schedule. Negotiations stalled after Pakistan rejected the proposed 'Hybrid' hosting model.
Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi strongly opposed the model, which comes amidst India's refusal to visit Pakistan due to governmental clearance issues.
Despite the deadlock, the board is set to reconvene on Saturday to further discuss potential resolutions, keeping the significance of the 2025 event in focus. High-profile attendees underline the meeting's importance in the cricketing world.
