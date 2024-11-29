Left Menu

Stalemate in ICC: Pakistan's Stance Shakes Champions Trophy Plans

The ICC's emergency meeting ended without consensus on the Champions Trophy schedule due to Pakistan's rejection of the 'Hybrid' model. Despite India's refusal to visit Pakistan, discussions will resume on Saturday, aiming for a resolution for the 2025 event. Key figures attended, signaling ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:23 IST
Stalemate in ICC: Pakistan's Stance Shakes Champions Trophy Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council's executive board met urgently but failed to reach a consensus on the Champions Trophy schedule. Negotiations stalled after Pakistan rejected the proposed 'Hybrid' hosting model.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi strongly opposed the model, which comes amidst India's refusal to visit Pakistan due to governmental clearance issues.

Despite the deadlock, the board is set to reconvene on Saturday to further discuss potential resolutions, keeping the significance of the 2025 event in focus. High-profile attendees underline the meeting's importance in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024