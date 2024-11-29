Stalemate in ICC: Pakistan's Stance Shakes Champions Trophy Plans

The International Cricket Council's executive board met urgently but failed to reach a consensus on the Champions Trophy schedule. Negotiations stalled after Pakistan rejected the proposed 'Hybrid' hosting model.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi strongly opposed the model, which comes amidst India's refusal to visit Pakistan due to governmental clearance issues.

Despite the deadlock, the board is set to reconvene on Saturday to further discuss potential resolutions, keeping the significance of the 2025 event in focus. High-profile attendees underline the meeting's importance in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)