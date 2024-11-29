Left Menu

Stalemate on the Board: Gukesh vs. Liren Chess Clash Continues

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren drew their fourth-round match in the World Chess Championship, maintaining their equal scores of 2 points. The tournament features 14 rounds in total. Gukesh, at 18 years old, is the youngest challenger ever, while Liren, 32, won the opening match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:04 IST
Stalemate on the Board: Gukesh vs. Liren Chess Clash Continues
Chess
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The World Chess Championship saw Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren settling for a draw in their fourth-round face-off. This result leaves both players level with two points each as they vie for the prestigious title.

Following a dramatic series of matches, the championship, consisting of 14 rounds, has seen a win from each contestant. Gukesh, who made history as the tournament's youngest challenger at just 18, secured a victory in the third game, shaking up the competition.

In contrast, 32-year-old Ding Liren, started strong with a win in the opening round. As the competition heats up, all eyes are on these chess titans as they continue their strategic battle on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024