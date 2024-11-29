Stalemate on the Board: Gukesh vs. Liren Chess Clash Continues
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren drew their fourth-round match in the World Chess Championship, maintaining their equal scores of 2 points. The tournament features 14 rounds in total. Gukesh, at 18 years old, is the youngest challenger ever, while Liren, 32, won the opening match.
The World Chess Championship saw Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren settling for a draw in their fourth-round face-off. This result leaves both players level with two points each as they vie for the prestigious title.
Following a dramatic series of matches, the championship, consisting of 14 rounds, has seen a win from each contestant. Gukesh, who made history as the tournament's youngest challenger at just 18, secured a victory in the third game, shaking up the competition.
In contrast, 32-year-old Ding Liren, started strong with a win in the opening round. As the competition heats up, all eyes are on these chess titans as they continue their strategic battle on the world stage.
