Stalemate on the Board: Gukesh vs. Liren Chess Clash Continues

The World Chess Championship saw Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren settling for a draw in their fourth-round face-off. This result leaves both players level with two points each as they vie for the prestigious title.

Following a dramatic series of matches, the championship, consisting of 14 rounds, has seen a win from each contestant. Gukesh, who made history as the tournament's youngest challenger at just 18, secured a victory in the third game, shaking up the competition.

In contrast, 32-year-old Ding Liren, started strong with a win in the opening round. As the competition heats up, all eyes are on these chess titans as they continue their strategic battle on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)