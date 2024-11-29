IOCL Tennis Teams Triumph in Thrilling Inter-Unit Battles

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) emerged victorious in both the men's and women's categories at the PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament on Friday, defeating ONGC and GAIL respectively.

In a gripping men's final, IOCL secured a 2-1 win against ONGC, with Davis Cup veterans Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna clinching the decisive match in a three-set thriller against ONGC's Vishnu Vardhan and Yuki Bhambri.

For the women's team, IOCL achieved a straightforward victory over GAIL, winning 2-0, with Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombre both delivering commanding performances in their respective matches.

