Left Menu

Ruben Amorim's Determined Debut: Manchester United vs Everton Showdown

Ruben Amorim, the new Manchester United manager, is gearing up for his first Premier League match against Everton at Old Trafford. Despite a hectic schedule, Amorim insists on no excuses and is focused on victory. He stresses fitness and strategy as key elements to succeed in their upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:25 IST
Ruben Amorim's Determined Debut: Manchester United vs Everton Showdown
Ruben Amorim
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As Manchester United welcomes Ruben Amorim for his Premier League debut at Old Trafford, the new manager is adamant that his team has no room for excuses if they fail to defeat Everton this Sunday. Despite facing a challenging schedule, Amorim remains focused on victory.

Amorim acknowledges the tight turnaround, following United's intense 3-2 Europa League success over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, which was their second match in just five days. "It is what it is," Amorim stated, emphasizing the necessity to rotate players to manage fitness. He remains determined that his squad will be prepared to win.

United's recent performance, a draw against Ipswich Town, saw them move up the Premier League table to 12th position. With Everton looming, Amorim envisions an intense match focused on possession and adequate recovery time. He highlights the importance of fitness and enhancement, particularly praising Diogo Dalot for his stellar play. Meanwhile, Leny Yoro is anticipated to return to action before year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024