Ruben Amorim's Determined Debut: Manchester United vs Everton Showdown

As Manchester United welcomes Ruben Amorim for his Premier League debut at Old Trafford, the new manager is adamant that his team has no room for excuses if they fail to defeat Everton this Sunday. Despite facing a challenging schedule, Amorim remains focused on victory.
Amorim acknowledges the tight turnaround, following United's intense 3-2 Europa League success over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, which was their second match in just five days. "It is what it is," Amorim stated, emphasizing the necessity to rotate players to manage fitness. He remains determined that his squad will be prepared to win.
United's recent performance, a draw against Ipswich Town, saw them move up the Premier League table to 12th position. With Everton looming, Amorim envisions an intense match focused on possession and adequate recovery time. He highlights the importance of fitness and enhancement, particularly praising Diogo Dalot for his stellar play. Meanwhile, Leny Yoro is anticipated to return to action before year's end.
