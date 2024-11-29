Left Menu

Jos Buttler's Bold Move: From Gloves to Greatness in Cricket

England captain Jos Buttler considers focusing on just batting, handing over wicket-keeping duties under new white-ball coach Brendon McCullum. As Buttler eyes Champions Trophy victory, he is also excited for his IPL stint with Gujarat Titans, emphasizing his aggressive batting style in formats like T10.

England cricket captain Jos Buttler is contemplating relinquishing his role as the team's wicketkeeper to focus solely on his batting. The strategic change aligns with the arrival of Brendon McCullum as England's white-ball coach, bringing fresh perspectives to the team.

Historically, Buttler has been England's wicketkeeper since his T20 international debut in 2011. Recently, however, he played just as a batter in England's 3-1 series win over the West Indies, with Phil Salt assuming the wicket-keeping duties. Commenting on the switch, Buttler expressed appreciation for the increased energy and enhanced governance he experienced on the field without the gloves.

Looking forward, Buttler is preparing for a transition to the new IPL team Gujarat Titans, which acquired him for a whopping 157.5 million Indian rupees. Eager to team up with international cricket stars and test his aggressive style in different formats, Buttler is enthusiastic about this opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

