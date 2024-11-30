Left Menu

Ruud van Nistelrooy Takes Charge at Leicester City

Leicester City have named Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager following the dismissal of Steve Cooper. Van Nistelrooy, who previously served as assistant manager at Manchester United and interim manager, takes over with Leicester just two points from relegation, under a contract until June 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 01:14 IST
Ruud van Nistelrooy

In a strategic move, Leicester City has appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, the club confirmed on Friday. Nistelrooy has signed a contract extending until June 2027.

The decision follows the sacking of Steve Cooper, as the team struggles merely two points above the relegation line.

Van Nistelrooy steps in from an interim managerial role at Manchester United, where he took over after Erik ten Hag's dismissal last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

