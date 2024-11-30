Ruud van Nistelrooy Takes Charge at Leicester City

In a strategic move, Leicester City has appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, the club confirmed on Friday. Nistelrooy has signed a contract extending until June 2027.

The decision follows the sacking of Steve Cooper, as the team struggles merely two points above the relegation line.

Van Nistelrooy steps in from an interim managerial role at Manchester United, where he took over after Erik ten Hag's dismissal last month.

