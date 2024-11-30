Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at the Australian Open as Herbert Holds Ground

Lucas Herbert shares the lead with rookie Ryggs Johnston at the Australian Open amid challenging conditions. Cameron Smith falls out of contention with a disappointing round, while Marc Leishman and others remain in the hunt. A thrilling finale awaits in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:13 IST
Drama Unfolds at the Australian Open as Herbert Holds Ground

Lucas Herbert held onto a share of the lead at the Australian Open on Saturday, despite tough conditions, as American newcomer Ryggs Johnston surged during the waterlogged third round. Meanwhile, tournament favorite Cameron Smith fell out of contention after a disappointing performance.

Herbert, who was previously leading by four strokes from Johnston, ended his round with an even-par 72, maintaining a 14-under overall score. Johnston's impressive play, featuring six birdies in the first 12 holes, briefly gave him a two-stroke edge, but a costly error on the 15th hole brought them even.

With other contenders like Joaquin Niemann and Elvis Smylie close at 12-under, and Marc Leishman advancing with a four-under 68, the stage is set for an exciting final day at Melbourne's sandbelt course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

