Left Menu

Youth vs Experience: Chess Championship Intensifies

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh, 18, battled to a draw against defending champion Ding Liren, 32, in their fifth game of the World Chess Championship. Both players remain level at 2.5 points each. Gukesh, the youngest challenger in history, secured victory in the third game earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:43 IST
Youth vs Experience: Chess Championship Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian challenger D Gukesh, wielding the white pieces, secured a hard-fought draw against China's defending champion Ding Liren during the fifth game of the World Chess Championship on Saturday. Both players have now accumulated an identical score of 2.5 points, still needing 5 points to claim the championship title.

Gukesh, at just 18 years old, stands as the youngest contender ever in the championship's history. He achieved a significant win in the third game on Wednesday, demonstrating formidable skill on the global stage.

The 32-year-old Liren initially took the lead by clinching victory in the opening game. The duo then proceeded to draw in both the second and fourth games, keeping the competition intense and evenly matched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024