Youth vs Experience: Chess Championship Intensifies

Indian challenger D Gukesh, wielding the white pieces, secured a hard-fought draw against China's defending champion Ding Liren during the fifth game of the World Chess Championship on Saturday. Both players have now accumulated an identical score of 2.5 points, still needing 5 points to claim the championship title.

Gukesh, at just 18 years old, stands as the youngest contender ever in the championship's history. He achieved a significant win in the third game on Wednesday, demonstrating formidable skill on the global stage.

The 32-year-old Liren initially took the lead by clinching victory in the opening game. The duo then proceeded to draw in both the second and fourth games, keeping the competition intense and evenly matched.

