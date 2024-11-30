The Spin Mastery Transition: Ashwin's Legacy and Sundar's Future
Harbhajan Singh reflects on Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable achievements as India's leading off-spinner while highlighting the transition towards Washington Sundar as Ashwin nears retirement. As India targets the World Test Championship final, Harbhajan also praises stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah and batsman KL Rahul for their performances.
As the Indian cricket team envisions its future post-Ravichandran Ashwin, spin legend Harbhajan Singh has expressed confidence in the promising talents of Washington Sundar. With Ashwin's 536 Test wickets setting a high benchmark, the team's management is prepping Sundar to eventually take the reins, especially considering Ashwin's age.
During a chat accompanying a book launch, Harbhajan applauded India's tactical victory against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. He highlighted India's potential for the World Test Championship final, underlining that getting there isn't sufficient—the aim should be to win it.
Further praising India's interim skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, for leading the team successfully, Harbhajan acknowledged KL Rahul's batting resilience and foresees a strong showing from India as they brace for another Test in Adelaide with reinforcements like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
