A Heart-Stopping Crash: Shiffrin's 100th World Cup Bid Halted

Mikaela Shiffrin's attempt for her 100th World Cup victory was thwarted due to a crash during the giant slalom event in Killington, Vermont. Despite a scintillating first run, the American skier hit the safety netting and was carried away on a sled. Despite the setback, Shiffrin remains optimistic for future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 01:14 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of her 100th World Cup victory ended abruptly due to a crash during the giant slalom event in Killington, Vermont. She was removed from the slope on a sled after a promising start was cut short by an unexpected fall.

The American skiing sensation had delivered the fastest time in her first run, positioning herself for a historic win. However, the crash, as she was completing her second run, left spectators in shock and disappointment.

Shiffrin, who has already clinched back-to-back victories in Finland and Austria this season, aims to continue her record-breaking journey, hoping to reach the milestone soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

