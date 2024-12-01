A Heart-Stopping Crash: Shiffrin's 100th World Cup Bid Halted

Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of her 100th World Cup victory ended abruptly due to a crash during the giant slalom event in Killington, Vermont. She was removed from the slope on a sled after a promising start was cut short by an unexpected fall.

The American skiing sensation had delivered the fastest time in her first run, positioning herself for a historic win. However, the crash, as she was completing her second run, left spectators in shock and disappointment.

Shiffrin, who has already clinched back-to-back victories in Finland and Austria this season, aims to continue her record-breaking journey, hoping to reach the milestone soon.

