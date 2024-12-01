Surprising Turn of Events: Russell Claims Pole at Qatar GP
In a twist at the Qatar GP, George Russell was promoted to pole position after Max Verstappen received a grid penalty for slow driving. The stewards deemed the incident complex but penalized Verstappen. McLaren leads the constructors' race with Norris and Piastri securing strong grid positions.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Qatar Grand Prix, Mercedes' George Russell found himself elevated to pole position following a penalty handed to Max Verstappen of Red Bull for driving too slowly during qualifying. The decision came after stewards assessed the intricate dynamics of an incident described as 'super-dangerous' by Russell.
Despite Verstappen's celebration of a first pole in five months, the reigning world champion was penalized due to Russell's sudden approach on a cool down lap. Although the penalty was mitigated, Verstappen's grid drop put him in a tighter spot for Sunday's race, where McLaren stands a strong chance in the constructors' competition.
McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, qualified strongly in third and fourth places, boosting the team's bid for a first constructors' title in 26 years. Other notable positions included Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, as different teams prepare for a heated contest in Qatar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
