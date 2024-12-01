Left Menu

Surprising Turn of Events: Russell Claims Pole at Qatar GP

In a twist at the Qatar GP, George Russell was promoted to pole position after Max Verstappen received a grid penalty for slow driving. The stewards deemed the incident complex but penalized Verstappen. McLaren leads the constructors' race with Norris and Piastri securing strong grid positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 04:01 IST
Surprising Turn of Events: Russell Claims Pole at Qatar GP

In a dramatic turn of events at the Qatar Grand Prix, Mercedes' George Russell found himself elevated to pole position following a penalty handed to Max Verstappen of Red Bull for driving too slowly during qualifying. The decision came after stewards assessed the intricate dynamics of an incident described as 'super-dangerous' by Russell.

Despite Verstappen's celebration of a first pole in five months, the reigning world champion was penalized due to Russell's sudden approach on a cool down lap. Although the penalty was mitigated, Verstappen's grid drop put him in a tighter spot for Sunday's race, where McLaren stands a strong chance in the constructors' competition.

McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, qualified strongly in third and fourth places, boosting the team's bid for a first constructors' title in 26 years. Other notable positions included Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, as different teams prepare for a heated contest in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024