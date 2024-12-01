Left Menu

Ryggs Johnston and Jiyai Shin Shine at Australian Open

Ryggs Johnston claimed his first professional title at the Australian Open by three strokes, while Jiyai Shin secured her second Women's Australian Open. Johnston finished with an 18-under 269, while Shin overcame a challenge from Ashleigh Buhai to win by two shots. Both tournaments were played on Melbourne's famed sand belt.

In a remarkable display on the famed Melbourne sand belt, unheralded American Ryggs Johnston clinched his first professional title at the Australian Open. Johnston triumphed by three strokes, concluding the tournament with an impressive 18-under 269. His victory makes him the first American to hold the Stonehaven Cup since 2016.

The 24-year-old Montana native faced tough competition as Australian Curtis Luck briefly took the lead at Kingston Heath. However, Johnston maintained composure, marking three birdies and avoiding bogeys in the final stretch to seal the win. South Korea's Jiyai Shin also celebrated victory, claiming her second Women's Australian Open title.

Shin, who shot a 70 on Sunday for a 17-under-par 274 total, overcame a late surge from Ashleigh Buhai. Despite Buhai's valiant five birdies, Shin sunk a crucial putt at the last to secure her 65th professional title. Both tournaments featured level prize money and alternating tee times at the par-72 Kingston Heath and par-71 Victoria Golf Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

