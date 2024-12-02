Liverpool's Commanding Lead: Anfield Glory Over Manchester City

Liverpool delivered a convincing 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield, extending their Premier League lead to nine points. Mohamed Salah's goal and assist proved instrumental as home fans taunted City's Pep Guardiola with chants of 'getting sacked in the morning'.

The defeat marks City's fourth consecutive league loss, a streak not seen since 2008, placing them in fifth. Meanwhile, Arsenal trails Liverpool by nine points after 13 games. Ruben Amorim relished his first Premier League victory as Manchester United's manager, with a commanding 4-0 win over Everton lifting them to ninth.

Chelsea maintained their momentum under Enzo Maresca with a 3-0 triumph against Aston Villa, tying them with Arsenal for second place on 25 points. Tottenham's bravado from their Man City rout tempered to a 1-1 draw against Fulham, while City stumbled defensively, Salah capitalizing from the penalty spot following a costly blunder.

