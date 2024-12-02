Proportionality in Penalties: Norris and the Qatar GP Controversy
McLaren's Andrea Stella criticizes the harsh penalty given to Lando Norris for ignoring yellow flags at the Qatar GP, which severely impacted the team's championship standing. With Norris dropping from second to 10th place, Stella calls for a review of FIA's procedures to ensure fair competition in Formula One.
McLaren principal Andrea Stella has raised concerns over the hefty penalty handed to Lando Norris at the Qatar Grand Prix, after the driver was penalized for ignoring yellow flags. The swift punishment, one of the most severe in the rule book, drastically affected McLaren's standing in their race against Ferrari.
The 10-second stop-and-go penalty came after Norris failed to slow down in response to on-track debris, sending him plummeting from second place to the back of the field. Despite a fierce comeback, he only managed to secure the 10th position. Critics, including former world champion Jenson Button, deemed the penalty as excessively severe.
Stella acknowledges that while McLaren respects FIA's decision-making, there's room for improvement in the consistency and fairness of penalty applications. As McLaren gears up for the final race, with a slim lead over Ferrari, the team remains committed, with Norris' efforts continuing to drive their championship hopes.
