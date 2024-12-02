Left Menu

Resilience in the Ranks: Travis Head Denies Team Divide

Travis Head, Australia's key batsman, dismisses rumors of a divide between the team's batters and bowlers following a significant defeat in Perth. Despite struggles with the bat, Head maintains faith in the team's unity and ability to bounce back in the upcoming pink-ball Test against India.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:46 IST
Travis Head, a crucial figure in the Australian cricket lineup, has quashed any claims of a rift within the team, especially between the beleaguered batters and the fierce bowling unit. This statement follows a disheartening 295-run defeat against India at Perth, where batsmen failed to impress.

The comments made by pacer Josh Hazlewood about the team's situation sparked talk of possible dissatisfaction. However, Head emphasized the importance of maintaining unity, expressing confidence in both the batting and bowling factions as they gear up for the pink-ball Test in December.

Despite the current series standing at 0-1, and challenges like Marnus Labuschagne's lack of form, Head remains optimistic. He trusts the team's resilience, citing past comebacks as a testament to their potential for recovery and success post-Perth debacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

