India's Strong Start: 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship Debut

India is set to host the Asian Women's Handball Championship for the first time. Captained by Diksha Kumari, the team will face tough competition from Japan, Iran, and Hong Kong. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship. Preparation included a rigorous training camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As India hosts the Asian Women's Handball Championship for the first time, anticipation is building for the team's opening game against Hong Kong. The event, which kicks off on Tuesday, is a milestone for Indian handball.

Captained by Diksha Kumari, the 25-member Indian squad is grouped with formidable opponents Japan, Iran, and Hong Kong. Their first match against Hong Kong sets the tone for what promises to be a challenging but potentially rewarding tournament.

The competition also acts as a stepping stone for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship. Ahead of the tournament, the Indian team underwent intense training under head coach Sachin Chaudhary at the NCO SAI Centre in Gandhinagar, honing their skills and team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

