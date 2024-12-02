Bayern Munich Braces for a Crucial Cup Clash Against Leverkusen

Bayern Munich, recently held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund, faces a critical test against Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup last 16 on Tuesday. Despite the setback, Bayern, under coach Vincent Kompany, maintains Bundesliga dominance, leading with a four-point advantage.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, keen on differing tactics, downplays the significance of Bayern's latest draw, describing the forthcoming match at Munich's Allianz Arena as 'like a final.' Despite being third in the league, Leverkusen views the Cup tie as a unique and formidable challenge.

In the upcoming clash, both teams will miss scoring stars Victor Boniface and Harry Kane, yet Alonso finds solace in Patrik Schick's form. Schick's recent goals, including a Champions League haul, highlight his readiness to spearhead Leverkusen's attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)