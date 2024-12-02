Left Menu

Bayern Munich Braces for a Crucial Cup Clash Against Leverkusen

Bayern Munich, fresh from a Bundesliga draw with Dortmund, faces Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup last 16. Leverkusen, third in the league, anticipates a 'final' battle at Allianz Arena. Both teams miss key scorers, yet Leverkusen's Patrik Schick remains a pivotal player with recent impressive performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:47 IST
Bayern Munich, recently held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund, faces a critical test against Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup last 16 on Tuesday. Despite the setback, Bayern, under coach Vincent Kompany, maintains Bundesliga dominance, leading with a four-point advantage.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, keen on differing tactics, downplays the significance of Bayern's latest draw, describing the forthcoming match at Munich's Allianz Arena as 'like a final.' Despite being third in the league, Leverkusen views the Cup tie as a unique and formidable challenge.

In the upcoming clash, both teams will miss scoring stars Victor Boniface and Harry Kane, yet Alonso finds solace in Patrik Schick's form. Schick's recent goals, including a Champions League haul, highlight his readiness to spearhead Leverkusen's attack.

