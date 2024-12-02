Van Nistelrooy Boosts Leicester City's Spirits Amid Premier League Battle

Ruud van Nistelrooy has stepped into a challenging role as the new manager of Leicester City, tasked with revitalizing the squad amid fears of relegation from the Premier League.

The former Manchester United striker, who succeeds Steve Cooper, is focusing on instilling positivity and enthusiasm during this critical period for the 16th-placed club.

Van Nistelrooy's connection with Enzo Maresca, who recommended the Leicester position, and his recent coaching stint at Manchester United have notably raised his profile and marked a turning point in his managerial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)